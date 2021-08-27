Houston’s Miller Outdoor Theatre announces September 2021 performance schedule

HOUSTON – Since 1923, Miller Outdoor Theatre in Hermann Park has been one of Houston’s most beloved cultural treasures, and the site of thousands of memorable free performances.

It’s the only open-air theatre of its kind in the United States, that also serves as a gathering place for the community.

Cissy Segall Davis, Miller Outdoor Theatre Managing Director joined us with some fun facts about the Houston staple, and gave us a preview of what shows we can expect over the next few weeks.

For the most updated info on shows, tickets, and schedule, log on to www.milleroutdoortheatre.com.