Houston Life

Bring home a new furry family member for Dog Day with Friends for Life

Joe Sam, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – Founded in 2002, Friends For Life introduced the no-kill shelter model to Houston – saving animals regardless of their breed, age or condition. Houston-grown, we’re here to help our neighbors care for the pets they love. While Houstonians have grappled with the hardships of this last year (plus), Friends For Life leaned in to provide services that enable families to keep their animals through free wellness are, pet food, and behavior training. For information about their adoptable animals and services can be found at friends4life.org

