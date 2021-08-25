University of Houston-Downtown Seniors balancing full-time classes and motherhood

HOUSTON – The University of Houston-Downtown (UHD)’s Marilyn Davies College of Business brings the Olympic spirit on-campus as it welcomes students back to school next week. On Tuesday, Aug. 24th, 2021, students were able to meet Houston’s very own Olympic boxing Latina, legend and bronze medalist and current WBC Flyweight World Title Belt Holder Marlen Esparza, get autographed postcards and free tacos while experiencing the excitement of ‘back to school’ the UHD way. Two of those students were able to relate to her fierce determination and drive being that they have been handling the hardest job there is...being a mother. Not only are they full-time students and mothers, but they both also help bring income into their family. They are strong women that deserve to have a medal themselves for their commitment to their work, school and children.

Week of Welcome’ is a campus-wide celebration to welcome students featuring special activities, food and a chance to meet student organizations, advisors and other UHD entities throughout the week.