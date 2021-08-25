Clear icon
Houston Life

Brennan’s of Houston continuing to serve up hot dishes of Southern hospitality

Joe Sam, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Houston Life, Brennan's of Houston, Creole Cuisine
HOUSTON – Since its 1967 opening as a sister restaurant to the world-famous Commander’s Palace and Brennan’s of New Orleans, Brennan’s of Houston has evolved into one of the city’s premier destinations for memorable dining served with true Southern hospitality. From the service and kitchen teams to everyone behind the scenes, Brennan’s is dedicated to the highest standard of excellence to create enduring memories for guests.

Hosting everything from the sealing of business deals and engagement proposals to joyful celebrations to mark significant milestones, Brennan’s has earned countless lifelong patrons, as well as praise from national and local critics, with distinctions that include Food & Wine’s “40 Most Important Restaurants in America”, Parade Magazine’s “50 Best Southern Restaurants in America”, Nation’s Restaurant News’ “Fine Dining Hall of Fame”, Conde Nast Traveler’s “23 Best Restaurants in Houston”, Eater’s “38 Essential Houston Restaurants”, and annual rankings among Houston Chronicle’s “Top 100 Restaurants in Houston” and CultureMap’s “Top 100 Very Best Restaurants in Houston.”

Louisiana born and raised, award-winning journalist, Cajun chef and spoken word poet.

