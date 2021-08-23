Clear icon
The wait is over, Texas! Yuengling beer has officially hit store shelves

Beer lovers rejoice: Find out where you can pick up the perfect pint from America’s oldest brewery

Catherine Sorto, Producer, Houston Life

Yuengling, America’s Oldest Brewery, brings the goods to Texas | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Yuengling, America’s Oldest Brewery, brings the goods to Texas!

Directly from the brewery to the store shelves, you can find Yuengling’s iconic beers at your local H‑E‑B.

If you’re not familiar with the rich history of the family business, Courtney dives deep into everything you need to know but chatting with 6th generation family member, Debbie Yuengling.

Yuengling has been family-owned and proud since 1829. For five generations prior, the business passed from father to son, but is now led by the 6th Generation of the Yuengling Family - the four Yuengling sisters (Debbie, Jen, Wendy, and Sheryl Yuengling).

Texans have been begging for the beer to launch here for years and the Yuengling family is humbled to share their 192-year-old recipes with fans. The Yuengling family recipe will be brewed locally in Fort Worth.

You can find Yuengling products including Lager, Light Lager, Golden Pilsner and Flight at your local H‑E‑B.

Happy sipping!

