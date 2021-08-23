‘The Goatel of Texas’ in Alvin offers unique, goat-themed experience

HOUSTON – Looking for a unique new spot for a staycation?

We’re taking a look inside the Goatel of Texas, the first goat-themed vacation destination, located in Alvin.

Goats on the Bayou Farm is owned by Linda Garrison, and it’s where all things GOAT come together!

The property is known as Chocolate Bayou, 3 beautiful acres of water-front property that is sure to help you relax and enjoy the peacefulness of the outdoors.

The Goatel is a goat-themed loft apartment located above the goat barn that sleeps up to 4, and a perfect place to relax and connect with animals. Goat Happy Hour on the waterfront is included with your stay, with an option to participate in a goat yoga class.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with owner Linda all about this unique experience unlike any other.