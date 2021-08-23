Clear icon
83º
kprc logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

Houston Life

‘The Goatel of Texas’ in Alvin offers unique, goat-themed experience

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: goats, goat yoga, The Goatel, Alvin
‘The Goatel of Texas’ in Alvin offers unique, goat-themed experience | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2
‘The Goatel of Texas’ in Alvin offers unique, goat-themed experience | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Looking for a unique new spot for a staycation?

We’re taking a look inside the Goatel of Texas, the first goat-themed vacation destination, located in Alvin.

Goats on the Bayou Farm is owned by Linda Garrison, and it’s where all things GOAT come together!

The property is known as Chocolate Bayou, 3 beautiful acres of water-front property that is sure to help you relax and enjoy the peacefulness of the outdoors.

The Goatel is a goat-themed loft apartment located above the goat barn that sleeps up to 4, and a perfect place to relax and connect with animals. Goat Happy Hour on the waterfront is included with your stay, with an option to participate in a goat yoga class.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with owner Linda all about this unique experience unlike any other.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram