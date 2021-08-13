Houston boxer Ginny Fuchs on her Olympic experience and Oprah Winfrey’s docuseries ‘The Me You Can’t See’

Houston boxer Ginny Fuchs on her Olympic experience and ‘The Me You Can’t See’ | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – She’s not only a fierce boxer who fought her way to the Tokyo Olympics, but she’s also a mental health advocate who recently shared her struggles with obsessive-compulsive disorder on the Apple TV+ documentary series “The Me You Can’t See.”

Captain of the women’s USA Boxing team, Victoria “Ginny” Fuchs, speaks with Houston Life fresh off her Olympic debut.

“The Me You Can’t See” is a docuseries produced by Oprah Winfrey and Prince Harry that shows different stories “that help lift the veil on the current state of mental health and emotional well-being.”

Fuchs, an Episcopal High School graduate, is featured across multiple episodes.

To see Fuchs’ complete interview, watch the video above.

You can see the trailer for Apple TV+’s “The Me You Can’t See” in the link below.

To connect with Fuchs, visit her website.