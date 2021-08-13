Here’s your chance to win a 2-night staycation at a gorgeous “designer” Air bnb!

You deserve a getaway! Houston Life is excited to offer one lucky winner a two-night staycation in this gorgeous “designer” Airbnb, courtesy of our friends at The Haus Rentals. Enjoy accommodations with two bedrooms and two baths nestled in one of Houston’s most vibrant neighborhoods, close to downtown attractions and a quick drive away from the Museum District. You may enter once per day using the entry form below starting Friday, August 13 at 3:00 p.m. through Sunday, August 15, 2021. Restrictions apply, stay must be used before Thanksgiving 2021. Good luck!