Indie Chefs Community dishing up a flavor experience with the Commune Preview

HOUSTON – Taking place this August 26, 27, and 29 at the Heights House Hotel in Houston, Indie Chefs Community is proud to host the COMMUNE Preview featuring more than two dozen all-star chefs in a series of micro culinary events set in an entirely outdoor experiential dining compound.

Providing a taste of the party that’s to come in March 2022, the Preview is a sneak peak of COMMUNE, an event created for chefs, by chefs as the anti-food-festival: one that is equitable, gives back to the community, champions social justice, is committed to addressing systemic issues facing the hospitality industry. Join us to see what it’s all about.