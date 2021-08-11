Capture the perfect selfie at ‘Selfie Escape’ inside Memorial City Mall

HOUSTON – Local Husband and wife duo Jerry and Tonya Thompson are the proud owners of a small business called “Selfie Escape.”

It is an interactive selfie museum/photo studio where customers can take DIY photos, videos, and tik toks.

Unlike not touching items in a real museum, here you are encouraged to touch, feel, and interact with props within the various booths and installations.

There are over 20 photo opportunities that provide a well-deserved escape from the new norm, which also happened to be the reasoning behind their name, “Selfie Escape.”

Located in the Memorial City Mall, ‘Selfie Escape’ provides a little something for everyone.

