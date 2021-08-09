HL OBSESSIONS: Courtney and Derrick’s August Favorites

HOUSTON – If you’ve been watching Houston Life for some time now, you know all about our monthly series, ‘HL OBSESSONS.’

This is when you’ll want to pull out a pen and paper and get to taking notes as our favorite daytime hosts let us in on their secrets and share their favorite small businesses to help us shop local.

If you’re not familiar with the segment, you are in for a treat.

Each month, Courtney and Derrick pick a couple of their favorite things they are currently obsessed with.

Whether it’s clothing, wellness products, jewelry, gift ideas, food, you name it, they’ve shined a spotlight on it.

Best of all, if you love the products as much as they do, we’ll share promo codes with you as well.

Full disclaimer: Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies; these are simply products they love to share.

First up is Derrick, sharing where you can shop small for must-have clothing that helps you rep H-Town!

DIVERSCITY CLOTHING CO.

Diverscity Clothing Co. was founded by Houstonian Adonis Alexander to represent Space City’s unique culture and diversity. They pride themselves in being eco-friendly and they never mass produce collections, because limiting what they design gives you the consumer more ownership, value and uniqueness in what you are purchasing & wearing.

HL PROMO CODE

Use promo code ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ to receive 15% off your order

Code expires Friday August 13 at 11:59 PM.

Diverscityclothingco.com

WHERE YOU CAN FIND THEM

Phoenicia Specialty Foods

Hilton America’s Avenida Gift Shop

LAUNCH/Houston Official Welcome Center

Shop Local Marketspace

Foot Locker Houston (NEW as of next week)

NICKS PIKS

Nicks Piks is a woman-owned company that launched in March by Afton. Afton and her team have eaten and tested tons of variations of pickles to get to where her pickles are today. They hand selected every ingredient to make fresh homemade pickles. They have 3 standard flavors and 3 special flavors. They’re also on a mission to help rescue dogs which is why a percentage of their proceeds go towards Dog Rescue Groups. Every jar sold feeds about 6 meals to a rescue dog in need. You can find Nicks Piks at Heights Mercantile & Rice Village farmers Market.

HL PROMO CODE

Use promo code ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ to receive 15% off your online order

Code expires August 31st

Nickspiks.com

Stay tuned for September obsessions!