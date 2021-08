Actor Charles Esten of ‘Outer Banks’ on Netflix talks exciting new season | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Season one of ‘Outer Banks’ debuted on Netflix last year, and has since become a major hit with fans.

The show follows a tight-knit group of local teens, set on the outer banks beaches of North Carolina.

After non-stop twists, turns, treasure hunts, and near-death escapes during season 1, season 2 finds its main characters on the run, and in way over their heads.

Actor Charles Esten who plays Ward Cameron on the show chatted with Lauren Kelly all about the exciting new season.