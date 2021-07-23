Partly Cloudy icon
Pack up the family and LEGO to the 10th annual Brick Rodeo convention and exhibit

Joe Sam, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTONBrick Rodeo, an event happening in Sugarland, TX July 22-25. It consists of a full fan convention from the 22-25th with a public exhibition the 24th and 25th.

Steven Laughlin.  is one of the chairs for this event that usually brings approximately 4,000 public attendees, pre Covid. Brick Rodeo is a family-friendly LEGO® convention and exhibition. LEGO® fans come from all over the state (and beyond!) to display unique models built from LEGO® bricks, attend presentations and workshops, participate in games, and socialize with other fans of the highly sophisticated interlocking brick system.  We also host a charity auction which benefits Children’s Hospital. LEGO fans who want to display their own creations, attend workshops, and participate in all the convention activities should purchase a convention membership.

Families and individuals who want to spend a day viewing incredible custom LEGO® creations, talking with builders, and shopping with vendors should purchase a public exhibition ticket. The 2021 Brick Rodeo will be the 10th LEGO® fan convention in Texas organized by LUG members. Building on the history of those past events, Brick Rodeo combines a four-day private AFOL convention with two days of public exhibition. In subsequent years, Brick Rodeo will continue to rotate through cities in Texas, bringing unique fan-built creations to different parts of the state. The original fan convention in Texas was in Austin in 2011. It was then held annually in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio before returning to Austin again. In 2020, the in-person convention in Houston was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic; instead, an online virtual convention was held. All of these events are run by volunteers from the various Texas LEGO® User Groups. Brick Rodeo is a non-profit event organized and run by volunteers from local LEGO® User Groups (LUGs).

