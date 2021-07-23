Pack up the family and LEGO to the 10th annual Brick Rodeo convention and exhibit

HOUSTON – Brick Rodeo, an event happening in Sugarland, TX July 22-25. It consists of a full fan convention from the 22-25th with a public exhibition the 24th and 25th.

Steven Laughlin. is one of the chairs for this event that usually brings approximately 4,000 public attendees, pre Covid. Brick Rodeo is a family-friendly LEGO® convention and exhibition. LEGO® fans come from all over the state (and beyond!) to display unique models built from LEGO® bricks, attend presentations and workshops, participate in games, and socialize with other fans of the highly sophisticated interlocking brick system. We also host a charity auction which benefits Children’s Hospital. LEGO fans who want to display their own creations, attend workshops, and participate in all the convention activities should purchase a convention membership.

Families and individuals who want to spend a day viewing incredible custom LEGO® creations, talking with builders, and shopping with vendors should purchase a public exhibition ticket. The 2021 Brick Rodeo will be the 10th LEGO® fan convention in Texas organized by LUG members. Building on the history of those past events, Brick Rodeo combines a four-day private AFOL convention with two days of public exhibition. In subsequent years, Brick Rodeo will continue to rotate through cities in Texas, bringing unique fan-built creations to different parts of the state. The original fan convention in Texas was in Austin in 2011. It was then held annually in Houston, Dallas/Fort Worth, and San Antonio before returning to Austin again. In 2020, the in-person convention in Houston was postponed due to the coronavirus epidemic; instead, an online virtual convention was held. All of these events are run by volunteers from the various Texas LEGO® User Groups. Brick Rodeo is a non-profit event organized and run by volunteers from local LEGO® User Groups (LUGs).