“Fun Summer Vibes” at Children’s Museum Houston

HOUSTON – It’s a “Fun Summer Vibes” theme this summer at Children’s Museum Houston, with exciting events happening every Saturday.
They have a perfect way to beat the Houston heat with a fun event tomorrow involving…ice cream!
Grab the kids and head over to the museum for the “I Scream for Ice Cream” kicking off at 11a.
The event includes a super cool ice cream-making demo, a juggler and lots more.
Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a lesson in ice cream-making, and lesson with dry ice from Science Guru, Mr. O.
For more information on Children’s Museum Houston’s summer events, call (713) 522-1138 or click here.