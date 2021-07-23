“Fun Summer Vibes” at Children’s Museum Houston

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – It’s a “Fun Summer Vibes” theme this summer at Children’s Museum Houston, with exciting events happening every Saturday.

They have a perfect way to beat the Houston heat with a fun event tomorrow involving…ice cream!

Grab the kids and head over to the museum for the “I Scream for Ice Cream” kicking off at 11a.

The event includes a super cool ice cream-making demo, a juggler and lots more.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a lesson in ice cream-making, and lesson with dry ice from Science Guru, Mr. O.

For more information on Children’s Museum Houston’s summer events, call (713) 522-1138 or click here.