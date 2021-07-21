Turn your kid into a Jazz musician with the Jazz Houston Youth Orchestra

HOUSTON – If you are a youth jazz enthusiast, do not miss a chance to be part of the inaugural year of the foremost Youth Jazz Orchestra in Houston. This Audition-Only Orchestra will be made up of 20 of Houston’s finest young musicians. Directed by Jazz Houston’s Artistic and Education Director Vincent Gardner and assisted by Associate Director David Caceres. Mr. Gardner brings a wealth of experience and energy to the Youth Orchestra, having served as the Founding Director of the Jazz At Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra, guiding them to two Carnegie Hall appearances and also having served on the faculty of the Juilliard School among other institutions.

The orchestra will provide a comprehensive jazz experience for its participants, performing music from all eras of jazz’s rich history along with contemporary works and culminating in June 2022 with a residency and joint performance with the Jazz at Lincoln Center Youth Orchestra in New York City. Jazz Houston promotes the cultivation of jazz music globally through Performance, Education, and Community Outreach, and honors the Houstonians and Texans who have and continue to be major contributors to Jazz through the celebration of their legacies and the performance of their works. Jazz Houston is a vibrant organization that explores the entirety of jazz while preserving and promoting the music for the greater Houston community and beyond. Our organization programs jazz concerts and educational programs annually.

Education is a pillar of Jazz Houston. Our orchestra members and teaching artists regularly lead community educational opportunities for children and adults including workshops, public school programs, and educational residencies. These engaging, lively educational experiences foster personal relationships with the music for people of all ages while cultivating new audiences for the art form. To register for auditions, click here!