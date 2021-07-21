Smooth sounds: saxophonist Dave Koz shares a preview of new album ‘Golden Hour’ and upcoming show in Houston

HOUSTON – In a recording career that spans three decades, saxophonist Dave Koz has racked up an impressive array of achievements. With nine Grammy nominations, 12 number one albums, performances for multiple U.S. presidents and a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame and more, the platinum-selling artist has no plans to slow down, not even for a pandemic, during which he released not one but two new albums.

“When the pandemic hit in March of last year, I realized what I was doing was listening to my feel-good music heroes, just to make me feel a little bit better,” said Koz. “So after realizing what I was doing, I thought maybe the best usage of my time during the pandemic would be to record some new music.”

And that he did, releasing “A New Day” on October 9, 2020 and “Golden Hour” on June 11, 2021, which is a collaboration with Minnesota-based funk guitarist, Cory Wong.

“It’s cool because this is a young guy,” said Koz. “That’s really the thing that attracted me to work with Cory was that he has tapped into a whole new audience of younger people that are interested in instrumental music and jazz in particular.”

Wong is also known for playing guitar for the funk band Vulfpeck. Koz and Wong are backed by Wong’s 10 piece band throughout “Golden Hour”, adding to the hip vibrant vibe of the album.

“I really had a great time doing this project. It’s full of energy. It’s like a high octane fun live band experience. I’m really proud of this project,” said Koz.

Speaking of live band experiences, Koz is excited to be hitting the road again with some good friends for The Summer Horns 2021 Tour. Koz will be joined by Kirk Whalum, Mindi Abair, Vincent Ingala and Kenny Lattimore who will all be performing in Houston on August 7.

“It’s been a really big full year for me musically, but this marks the return to live shows. We’re really excited about our Summer Horns Show at the Arena Theater,” said Koz.

For more information on tickets or to connect with Koz, click here.