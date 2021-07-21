Celebrating National Hot Dog Day at Good Dog Houston in the Heights | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – National Hot Dog Day is celebrated on the third Wednesday of July, which also happens to be National Hot Dog Month.

Whether you like them slathered with chili and cheese, with a mountain of relish, or with mustard only, there are plenty of ways to celebrate the hot dog today.

Popular Houston hot dog joint, Good Dog Houston is located in The Heights, and started off as a food truck, then building a brick and mortar store in 2013.

Good Dog Houston has quite the creative hot dog menu, from the Guac-A-Dog, Chili Cheese Please, Ol’ Zapata Dog, Curryous Frank, Chi-Town Dog, among many others.

Their house-made dogs are served on fresh-baked buns with some delicious condiments, which are also made in-house.

Watch as Good Dog’s Daniel Caballero and Amalia Pferd chat with Lauren Kelly al about the hot dog days of summer.