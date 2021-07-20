The simple solution to fix leaky ducts in your A/C system | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Looking for ways to stay cool and save this summer?

One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating has you covered.

Bernie Quintero, Houston Sales Manager, is here with your Tip Tuesday to help you beat the heat and stay safe all summer long.

Did you know that even if a home has adequate heating and air conditioning units, they won’t work properly if they are connected to leaky ducts?

The team at One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating is ready to help with Aeroseal, an effective and efficient method of mitigating duct leaks.

