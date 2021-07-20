Houston nutritionist shares healthy drink recipes for your at-home gatherings

Bloody mary's on an outside table ready for a party

HOUSTON – If you want to give your body a break from sugary sodas or alcohol while still being able to sip refreshing drinks at your next at-home event, we’ve got healthier alternatives for you to try.

Krystal Hammett, a certified nutritionist with Alternative Wellness Solutions, shows healthy drinks that are both delicious and beneficial for you.

Bone broth, liquid aminos, kimchi sauce for a Bone Broth Bloody Mary. (Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.)

“These drinks provide great benefit including antioxidant support, immune support, antiviral properties, pre-biotics to support G.I. health and various macro and micronutrients as a great alternative to consuming alcohol,” said Hammett who raved about ingredients such as bone broth, liquid aminos, kimchi, and raw manuka honey and encourages everyone to include it in their drinks, just as she did in the recipes below.

Bone Broth Bloody Mary

Ingredients:

• 1 cup fire-roasted diced tomatoes

• ½ cup tomato juice

Ad

• 1 cup chicken bone broth

• 2 tablespoons coconut aminos

• 2 tablespoons Kimchi juice

• 1 ½ teaspoons horseradish

• 1 teaspoons celery salt

• 1/3 teaspoons paprika

• 1 teaspoon sriracha

• 1 ½ teaspoons chili powder

Rim:

• 2-3 tablespoons chili powder

• 1 tablespoon paprika

• Lime juice

Directions:

Combine all ingredients into a blender and blend on low until well mixed. Then, combine chili powder and paprika and place on a flat plate. Line brim of glass with a line wedge, coating the rim completely. Next, dip the glass into the spice mixture to evenly coat the rim.

Pour Bloody Mary mixture into the glass. Serve garnished with a stick of fresh celery, pickles, and/or olives on a cocktail pick.

Homemade Healthy Lemonade

Ingredients:

• 6 cups filtered water, divided

• 1/3 cup raw Manuka honey

• 1 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice (approx. 4-6 large lemons)

Directions:

Combine 1 cup of the water with Manuka honey and gently heat on stovetop until the honey is dissolved, then transfer out of the saucepan and allow to cool. Set this aside.

Ad

Add the freshly squeezed lemon juice to the bottom of a pitcher, followed by our simple Manuka honey syrup, and then fill the remainder of the pitcher up with the remaining 5 cups of water. Stir to combine.

This now makes our base honey-sweetened Homemade Lemonade recipe.

Strawberry Lemonade

Directions:

To break down the strawberries, add fresh strawberries to a blender and then puree them until they’re evenly broken down, or use a muffler to muddle them to a jam consistency.

Add muddled strawberry mixture to 2 cups homemade lemonade (see recipe above) add ice and stir.

Blueberry Lemonade

Directions:

2 pints blueberries muddled with a muddler (to yield 1/2 cup juice)

Add muddled blueberries to 2 cups homemade lemonade (see recipe above) add ice and stir.

Hammett is available for gut-health consultations.

For more information, you can visit her website.

Ad

Recipes provided by Krystal Hammett.