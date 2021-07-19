Track Star Ja’Quan Lavender creates Olympic docuseries ‘Journey to Gold’

HOUSTON – Ja’Quan Lavender is a track star from Ohio that recently moved to Houston during the Summer of 2020. Lavender is originally from Steubenville, Ohio. and graduated from Tiffin University in Tiffin, Ohio. He was currently training for the 2020 Summer Olympics, but unfortunately, did not qualify for the 400 meter dash this year. So now, his focus is to prepare for the 2022 World Championships and 2024 Summer Olympics.

Ja’Quan’s goal is to win a Gold medal and break the world record in the 2022 World Championships in the 400 meter dash and at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games. Last year, he also pursued a career in Skeleton which is a Winter Olympic Sport. In November of 2020, he was invited to the Team USA Rookie camp to train for the skeleton team.

Ja’Quan’s documentary series is called " The Journey To Gold” . This documentary will continue leading up until the 2024 Summer Olympics. The documentary will showcase his quest for the Olympics and how he trains to be the next big Olympian. Click here for episode 1 and episode 2 of the series.