HOUSTON – The Fausto family’s son David was born with a bilateral cleft lip and palate, which happens to be one of the most common birth defects in the U.S. David’s parents Uyen and Michael along with the Chief of Pediatric Plastic Surgery at Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital, Dr. Phuong Nguyen shared more on David’s story.

