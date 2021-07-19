Partly Cloudy icon
90º
kprc logo

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Houston Life

Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021 benefitting the Houston Food Bank gearing up for kickoff

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Houston Restaurant Weeks, food, meals, Houston Food Bank
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021 benefitting the Houston Food Bank gearing up for kickoff | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2
Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021 benefitting the Houston Food Bank gearing up for kickoff | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTONHouston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank, which happens to be the largest food bank in the country.

It’s a dining extravaganza featuring specially priced lunches, brunches and dinners at some of Houston’s best restaurants.

Cleverley Stone founded Houston Restaurant Weeks in 2003, and now it’s the city’s largest annual fundraiser of its kind. Cleverley passed away in May 2020 following a battle with cancer, but not before she made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston.

Cleverley’s daughter Katie Stone now leads Houston Restaurant Weeks running August 1 – September 6, carrying on her mother’s remarkable legacy.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Benjamin Berg more about one of the city’s largest upcoming events.

To see a list of participating restaurants, click HERE.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Texas girl, favorite aunt, lucky girlfriend, dog mom, Diet Coke connoisseur.

facebook

twitter

instagram