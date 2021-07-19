Houston Restaurant Weeks 2021 benefitting the Houston Food Bank gearing up for kickoff | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Houston Restaurant Weeks is the largest annual fundraiser for the Houston Food Bank, which happens to be the largest food bank in the country.

It’s a dining extravaganza featuring specially priced lunches, brunches and dinners at some of Houston’s best restaurants.

Cleverley Stone founded Houston Restaurant Weeks in 2003, and now it’s the city’s largest annual fundraiser of its kind. Cleverley passed away in May 2020 following a battle with cancer, but not before she made it her life’s mission to beat hunger in Houston.

Cleverley’s daughter Katie Stone now leads Houston Restaurant Weeks running August 1 – September 6, carrying on her mother’s remarkable legacy.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Benjamin Berg more about one of the city’s largest upcoming events.

To see a list of participating restaurants, click HERE.