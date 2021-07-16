Rock band 3 Doors Down is celebrating the 20th anniversary of their debut album by hitting the road | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Since 1996, rock band 3 Doors Down have sold over 20 million albums world-wide.

Their seven-times-platinum debut, ‘The Better Life’ features the smash hit, ‘Kryptonite,’ and this year the band is celebrating the album’s 20th anniversary by hitting the road.

The tour will stop in Sugar Land at the Smart Financial Centre on Friday, July 30th.

For the first time ever, they will play the album in its entirety, front to back, along with all the rest of their hits on this tour. Seether will serve as the opening act.

