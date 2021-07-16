Partly Cloudy icon
ReikiNa CityCentre opens with new 8-course tasting menu

Lauren Kelly, Houston Life Correspondent

HOUSTON – The new restaurant ‘Reikina’ opens today in CityCentre, combining food, art, music and design from chef Thomas Stacy.

The story behind this new restaurant is that it was born out of at-home dinners during the pandemic.

ReikiNa will seat only 20 diners at each service, paying homage to chef Stacy’s experience preparing intimate private dinners for friends.

The restaurant also has a massive gallery wall to display a rotating selection of work from local artists, as well as a collection of 400 vinyl records that will serve as a soundtrack as you eat.

Watch as Lauren Kelly gets a sneak peek of the new 8-course tasting menu with chef Thomas Stacy.

