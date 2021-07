Tip Tuesday with One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC

Looking for ways to stay cool and save this summer?

One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating has you covered.

Jimmy Sanchez, general manager, is here with your Tip Tuesday to help you beat the heat and stay safe all summer long.

Outdoor conditions can affect the performance of your HVAC system.

That’s why it’s important to properly care for the equipment.

Today, you’ll learn common concerns and simple steps to take for proper condenser care.

Watch the video above for more.