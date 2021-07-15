Overworked HVAC system? Try this easy solar power fix

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for ways to stay cool and save this summer?

One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating has you covered.

Bernie Quintero, Houston sales manager, is here with your Tip Tuesday to help you beat the heat and stay safe all summer long.

Have you ever had to crawl up to the attic during the long Texas summers?

Then you’re probably familiar with the heat, which can become trapped in the space. A great solution for this is installing a solar attic fan. This will reduce heat build-up in your attic and can minimize the load on your HVAC system.

