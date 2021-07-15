How to prevent a voltage spike from damaging your appliances

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

Looking for ways to stay cool and save this summer?

One Hour Air Conditioning & Heating has you covered.

Jimmy Sanchez, general manager, is here with your Tip Tuesday to help you beat the heat and stay safe all summer long.

Here in Southeast Texas, we understand how power surges can impact our appliances at home, including our most important appliance, the HVAC system.

Today, you’ll learn about whole surge protecter guards and the importance of finding the proper surge protection products for your home.

Watch the video above for more.