Get the scoop on where you can get free ice cream for National Ice Cream Day

HOUSTON – Craft Creamery, a locally-owned, chef-driven ice cream shop in Montrose, is thrilled to launch its official store and NEW brand identity just in time for National Ice Cream Day, Sunday, July 18, 2021. To celebrate, Craft Creamery will offer a free scoop to customers between 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, July 18 at 1338 Westheimer Rd. Craft Creamery offers creative, savory and sweet flavors with weekly specials that are sure to delight! Craft Creamery will feature several creative flavors from July 11 - 18 leading up to National Ice Cream Day including, Oaxaca ‘Hot’ Chocolate, BBQ Brisket, Cacio e Pepe, Jalapeno Cornbread, Tomato Tarragon, and Balsamic Strawberry.

Craft Creamery is the brainchild of Chef Steve and his wife, Kim Kaase, dubbed the Chief Tasting Officer, who decided that the foodie couple wanted to eat more “intentionally” and connect a face and place to the food on their plate. With wanting to end each day with a special little treat, Craft Creamery was born. The ice cream is made with Mill-King cream, farm eggs and sugar and simple, real flavors. No gums, starches, concentrates. In opening Craft Creamery, the ice cream is just the beginning—for Chef Steve, it’s about sharing the way HE thinks about food, and the stories that come with it—how flavors define places, and places define flavors. Every ice cream flavor at Craft Creamery is pulled from a brimming mental menu of tastes, experiences and ideas that are meaningful to Chef Steve and his wife. Pistachio from a cobblestone street on a balmy night in Italy, Basil inspired by fresh-picked herbs and summer mornings are just a few examples. The ingredients, which are kept to a minimum, are sourced from the local region whenever possible.

Ad

Only the eighth location in America, Amorino hails from the heart of Paris on Il St. Louis, where two childhood friends set out to make the highest quality gelato as naturally as possible with no artificial colors or flavorings. Since 2002, the crowds in front of their cozy shops have been very much a part of the summer scene around the world. Amorino’s artisanal gelato is churned daily in traditional Italian fashion and served with a spatula—often in the shape of intricate, rose-shaped scoops. Hot drinks, milkshakes, sorbets and sweet treats further delight the taste buds of Houston connoisseurs. You can stop into their location to sample the amazing and unique flavors they offer throughout the year.