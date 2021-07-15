Partly Cloudy icon
Houston Life

Active Passion Coffee Shop Pouring up a Mocktail Throw Down that’s open to the public

Joe Sam, Houston Life Correspondent

Tags: Houston Life, Active Passion Coffee Shop, Mocktails, Free Event
HOUSTONActive Passion is a specialty coffee shop with a difference!  The owner’s passion for being active and understanding the importance of taking care of  your health, together with her motto that life is too short to drink bad coffee, are what led her to the concept.

 With the belief  that coffee is a great catalyst to bring people together and her desire to provide the community with a fun, vibrant place to gather and to join weekly activities such as  run/walks , bike rides and yoga, all free of charge, is what brought Active Passion to life.

The menu includes carefully selected, locally roasted,  delicious coffee , refreshing in-house freshly made  electrolytes and mixologist hand crafted mocktails together with a selection of healthy, tasty salads and sandwiches and decadent pastries to round out the menu. There mocktail throw down will take place Monday, July 19 at the coffee shop where lucky mixologist will compete for recognition and swag bags from their sponsors. This event is free and open to the public and you’ll be able to taste the cocktails and vote for your favorite mixologist. Click here to find out more information.

