6 must-have fidget toys your kids will love

HOUSTON – Fidget toys aren’t just the latest rage on TikTok, they are also a way great tool to reduce stress and anxiety in kids.

And if you want to get your children’s hands into one of these popular devices, Laurie Schacht, Chief Toy Officer of the Toy Insider, shares her picks for summer.

Schacht has more than 20 years of experience reporting on the toy industry and is a contributing editor at Parents magazine.

CATEGORY: POPPING FIDGET TOYS

1. DIMPL POPS (From FAT BRAIN TOYS)

- Squishy silicone is fascinating for kids’ fingers.

- Built into the strong, high-quality plastic frame are 18 Dimpl bubbles in two different sizes just waiting to be pushed, poked, and popped again and again.

- Ages: 3+

2. CHUCKLE & ROAR POP IT TIE-DYE (From BUFFALO GAMES)

- Once kids pop one side, pop the other! It’s so simple yet so enjoyable.

- Older kids and adults can use Pop It to play a clever two-player game.

- Sensory fun that keeps the little ones busy popping while learning fine motor skills.

-Ages: 3+

CATEGORY: TWISTY FIDGET TOYS

3. TANGLE PETS AQUATIC ( From TANGLE CREATIONS)

-This cool series features 6 adorable (and removable!) sea life characters that make the perfect pals for backpacks, bathtime, playtime, anytime.

- Sensory seekers will love the color combinations and tactile textures of this assortment.

- Ages: 3+

CATEGORY: TACTILE-SQUISHY FIDGET TOYS

4. BUTTER CLOUDZ BUCKET ( From WECOOL)

- Kids can mold the dough-like, non-toxic compound into different shapes and figures for hours of creative fun.

- Ages: 4+

5. PLAYFOAM PUTTY (From EDUCATIONAL INSIGHTS)

- Kids can add some sound to their squishy squashy sculpting fun with this non-toxic play foam.

- Develop creativity and imagination, social and communication skills, and fine motor skills!

- See it, feel it, hear it, sculpt it- kids can pop, stretch, and squeeze the Playfoam Putty, providing hours of screen-free ASMR fun.

- Ages: 6+

6. KINETIC SAND ICE CREAM TREATS PLAYSET (From SPIN MASTER)

- Kids can serve up tasty treats with this playset, which includes three colors of scented kinetic sand.

- Create a waffle or cookies inside the press or use the ice cream cone to mold some delightfully scented soft serve and customize with the topping accessories.

To connect with Schacht, click here.