The author, entrepreneur and TEDx speaker from Houston who’s inspiring others at just 12 years old

HOUSTON – While many are returning to business as usual following the pandemic, some are still reeling from the after effects, including impressionable young people. TEDx Organizer Adeseye Omole and author/kidpreneur Nia Lewis share how an upcoming event can help youths “emerge” from modern day challenges.

“For the TEDx platform, we try to nominate the right people that will be able to deliver an idea that will actually change the mindset of people to see things in a different perspective,” said Omole.

TEDx is an independently organized TED talk based on parent company TED. TEDx Alief started last year just before the pandemic. The organization pivoted quickly, hosting their first two events 100% online. Their upcoming event, TEDx Alief “Emerge” will be the first to have an in-person attendance option.

“This event is very exciting for me because this is going to be the first youth event we’re going to have in Alief community,” said Omole.

The event is targeted towards youths, with guest speakers ranging from CEO’s to life coaches. The youngest speaker? 12-year-old Lewis, who will be tackling the topic of teen anxiety. At a young age, Lewis has already written a book titled Pillow Talk: A Christian Mother and Daughter Journal and founded her own business, The University of Motivation and Inspiration. Now, she can proudly add TEDx guest speaker to her rapidly growing resume.

“My TEDx talk is based around anxiety. Anxiety is something that I deal with on a day to day basis, so I hope that hearing it from a kids’ perspective will be eye opening for other people,” said Lewis

In addition to the TEDx Talks, guests can look forward to live music, performances and vendors with merch and local products meant to appeal to the younger crowds.

Event info:

West Houston Institute 2811 Hayes Rd Houston, TX 77082

Saturday, July 24

10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

In person or virtual

Tickets start at $15

A local event sponsor is giving away five free tickets to attend the event in person. Click here for a chance to win. To connect with TEDx Alief, click here.