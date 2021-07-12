Stars from ‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ chat about turning the classic children’s story into a film | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Life can be ruff when your dog is adorable, red, and ridiculously big.

‘Clifford The Big Red Dog’ stars Darby Camp as Emily Elizabeth, and British actor Jack Whitehall as her Uncle Casey.

When Emily Elizabeth wishes for her tiny red puppy Clifford to become big enough so bullies won’t ever bother them again, her wish comes true.

In the new trailer for the film, we get our first look at the beloved gigantic red dog, based on the classic children’s book.

The movie also features Kenan Thompson, Tony Hale, and David Alan Grier, and will hit theaters on September 17th.