Present Company’s fun and festive ‘Christmas in July’ cocktail menu

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s most Instagrammable bars is kicking off the holidays!

Present Company’s ‘Christmas in July’ cocktails will be available all month.

Not only will they be making festive holiday drinks work with summer flavors, they have a 20-foot inflatable beach Santa on the roof, tons of holiday décor, and of course, their Christmas-themed cocktail menu.

Beverage Director Rex Nielsen has created a Christmas themed cocktail menu including a mini Christmas tree where the ornaments hold shots, and even a melting snowman.

‘Christmas in July’ gives Houstonians a great excuse to go out and get the holidays going while we are still in tank tops and flip flops!

Watch as Lauren Kelly and Present Company’s Nicole Halloran show off the festive ‘Christmas in July’ cocktail menu, and talk about the inspiration on how these holiday drinks work with summer flavors.