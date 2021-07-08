Women in Railroading exhibit on display at the Rosenberg Railroad Museum

HOUSTON – The Rosenberg Railroad Museum is nestled next to four active railway tracks located in Historic Downtown Rosenberg. Rosenberg is known as the Hub City for the Gulf Coast for rail transportation. The Rosenberg Railroad Museum carries out the mission of preservation and education of railroading in Fort Bend County by connecting with the community through historic permanent exhibits, docent led tours, rotating exhibitions, educational enrichment classes, and Boy Scout Merit Badge Classes. The Rosenberg Railroad Museum is a private non-profit 501(c)3 organization.

The Rosenberg Railroad Museum will debut a new temporary exhibition, Women in Railroading, on July 10, 2021. The Museum will have speakers and fun activities for the family that include pottery making, face painting, and games! This exhibit will replace the Pullman Porter Exhibition that has been on display since February 5, 2021, and will remain through July 4, 2021.

The Women in Railroading Exhibit explores how women participated in the railroading industry, from working as telegraphers to designing union depots and developing innovative technology to make train cars more accessible and practical for the public. Join us at our special event on July 10th and learn how women left their mark in railroading history!

The new exhibition, Women in Railroading, will run from July 10th to November 10th.