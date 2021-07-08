Got credit problems? How you can rebuild your credit report in 90 days | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – If you’ve ever tried disputing errors on your credit report, then you know it’s no easy feat and can be extremely time-consuming and frustrating.

Certified consumer credit counselor and president of Credit 360 Consulting promises to do the heavy lifting for you to save you time and money.

For more information click here or call 281-699-8155.