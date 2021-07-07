Inside Holocaust Museum Houston’s latest exhibit, plus info on their summer free day this weekend

HOUSTON – The ‘Withstand: Latinx Art In Times Of Conflict’ exhibition is on view through October 17th at Holocaust Museum Houston, and it explores themes of social justice and human rights through 100 artworks of Houston Latinx artists.

The art featured includes several themes of focus including border relations, gender roles, domestic violence, LGBTQ+ issues, the immigrant experience and social and political turmoil.

If you’re looking to experience the museum for free, this weekend is the perfect time to do so.

The upcoming July 10th Summer Free Day includes entry to the Museum’s permanent Holocaust, Human Rights, Diaries and Samuel Bak galleries, plus access to the following events line-up:

Full Schedule of events on Summer Free Day:

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Free admission to the entire Museum

10:30 a.m. Storytime in English and Spanish

11:30 a.m. MECA’s Ballet Folklorico performance

Noon Withstand artists talk about inspiration for their works

1 p.m. Pianist Dr. Karine Gil performance

2 p.m. Curator-led tours of Withstand: Latinx Art in Times of Conflict

2:30 p.m. Storytime in English and Spanish

More info at hmh.org/visit.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Gabriela Magana, an artist and curator based here in Houston.