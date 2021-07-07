Former Astronaut turned Dog Rescuer shares PAW-some story on Netflix’s Dogs Season 2

HOUSTON – Our beloved best friends are back! Dogs returns to explore the powerful bond between humanity and dogs in four new intimate, heartwarming episodes. Whether it’s the story of an astronaut, a priest, a military contractor, or the handler of a legendary university mascot, Dogs shows us how these beautiful animals occupy the same place in all of our hearts — one reserved not just for pets, but for family.

Not just a former astronaut, Melvin is a former NFL player, current engineer, educator, speaker and dog rescue advocate. He grew up with family dogs including a collie named King. Melvin’s official NASA photos, which can only be described as the most wholesome thing since cookies and kittens, except with puppies. The photo made Twitter rounds quite a few times, proving itself a perennial favorite for obvious reasons. In his official 2009 portrait, Melvin is all smiles as his two rescue dogs—Jake and Scout—adorn him with puppy cuddles and kisses. But getting the pooches into the NASA photoshoot was no easy feat—Melvin had to sneak them in. In Netflix’s season 2 of Dogs, Melvin takes his two Rhodesian Ridgebacks on an emotional trip to honor his friends, the deceased crew of space shuttle Columbia. You can watch his entire story during episode two of the four part series.