HL OBSESSIONS: Summer edition

HOUSTON – If you’ve been watching Houston Life for some time now, you know all about our monthly series, ‘HL OBSESSONS.’

This is when you’ll want to pull out a pen and paper and get to taking notes as our favorite daytime hosts let us in on their secrets and share their favorite small businesses to help us shop local.

If you’re not familiar with the segment, you are in for a treat.

Each month, Courtney and Derrick pick a couple of their favorite things they are currently obsessed with.

Whether it’s clothing, wellness products, jewelry, gift ideas, food, you name it, they’ve shined a spotlight on it.

Best of all, if you love the products as much as they do, we’ll share promo codes with you as well.

Full disclaimer: Courtney and Derrick are not paid or compensated by these companies; these are simply products they love to share.

First up is Courtney, sharing where you can shop small for a must-have summer accessory to complete any look.

Ad

COLORES COLLECTIVE

Colores Collective was founded by Houstonian Kathryn Swain, 4 years ago. All of her bags are handwoven in Marrakesh, Morocco and are sustainable, eco-friendly and non toxic. Each bag is embellished featuring individually sewn sequins or embroidered names and designs. By the time a bag has been hand crafted and monogrammed, it has between 10-18 hours of work in each bag. Colores Collective employs over a dozen women in and around Marrakech, providing fair and generous wages that help support families and communities.

HL PROMO CODE

Use code ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ at online checkout to receive 20% off site-wide

Code expires August 1

Colorescollective.com

POPFANCY POPS

Popfancy pops are an all-natural ice cold healthy desserts that come in gourmet flavor combinations. Pops are handcrafted daily using fresh all-natural ingredients and organic sweeteners. They are made using fresh produce hand-selected at the peak of season, so the flavor menu changes often. Popfancy also caters! They’re a great addition to any social gathering.

Ad

LOCATION: Bellaire Food Street: 9393 Bellaire Blvd - Ste A6

HL PROMO CODE

Mention ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ in-store and receive 15% off your order, they will also honor the 15% off any catering inquiry of 100 plus pops.

Code expires July 25

Popfancypops.com

SOFIA COLLECTION

Sofia Collection was founded by local Houston designer, Paula Davila. She’s originally from Mexico, moved to Houston in 1999, and after a refinery and analyst job in town she started Sofia Collection in 2010. Her designs are manufactured in Italy and reflect her love of casual, simplistic elegance of woman’s clothing.

HL PROMO CODE:

Use promo code ‘HOUSTONLIFE’ to receive 20% off site-wide

Code expires July 31

Shop-sofia.com

Stay tuned for August obsessions!