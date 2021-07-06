Crispy goodness at Taste Bar + Kitchen in celebration of National Fried Chicken Day

HOUSTON – Taste Bar + Kitchen, located in Midtown at 3015 Bagby, offers globally inspired comfort foods & craft cocktails in an energetic, casual dining environment. Their popular elevated chicken and waffles serves as the star every National Fried Chicken Day celebrated on July 6th. The concept was inspired by Chef Don Bowie and his international travels, resulting in the fusion of ethnic flavors with a menu of southern staples.

Guests to Taste Bar + Kitchen can expect comfort foods featuring an extensive chicken & waffles menu. Savory & innovative waffle highlights include Cajun Chicken & Waffles, Chicken Fried Lobster & Waffles and General Tso’s Chicken & Waffles. Diners with traditional waffle preferences will enjoy the selection of sweet waffles including Spiced Butter Pecan, Red Velvet and Banana Nut.

Ad

In honor of National Fried Chicken Day, Taste Bar + Kitchen’s owner/executive chef, Don Bowie is going home to Acres Homes, the neighborhood where he grew up, to feed 100 pre-school children and their families through a partnership with, with local non-profit, Kids’ Meals Inc. Known for his savory fried chicken that draws hour-long waits each day to his Midtown restaurant, Bowie crafted each meal to include bountiful servings of his signature fried chicken and home-made southern sides. On the morning of July 6, Chef Bowie will join Kids’ Meals’ team of volunteers to drop meals off to families on their daily route treating homes with warmth and flavor on this national food holiday.

Ad