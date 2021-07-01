Explore the beauty of nature with new IMAX film “Into America’s Wild”

HOUSTON – Narrated by Morgan Freeman, it’s a visually stunning film that encourages audiences to tap into their “inner trailblazers” and explore the outdoors. The film follows three self-proclaimed “adventurers” on a cross-country journey as they explore some of the nation’s most beautiful and untapped landscapes including the wilds of Alaska, the Appalachian Trail, the lush coastline of Oregon, and many more. Through their journey, the adventurers meet up with several groups of kids where they engage in activities like rock climbing, fishing, and learning about Native American land that show kids how rewarding it can be to tap “Into America’s Wild. Click here to learn more about the film and where you can find it playing!