Houston Life

Celebrate island vibes and culture at the Houston Caribbean Festival

Joe Sam
, Houston Life Correspondent

Houston Life
Houston Caribbean Festival
Caribbean American Heritage Month
HOUSTON – The Houston Caribbean Festival is an annual Caribbean Carnival that is all about celebrating music, food and different cultures! It is a community event that can be enjoyed by people of all ages. Houston Caribbean Festival is a multicultural event that is about embracing and celebrating the diverse cultures and lifestyles that are unique to the local community!

Click here to find out about all the event that will be showcased through the week and how you can take part in the celebration of culture!

