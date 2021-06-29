Post Oak Grill the perfect spot for a delicious date night in Houston | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Have you been looking for a cool date night spot? Post Oak Grill has been a Houston staple since 1989.

Not only is Post Oak Grill the perfect place a romantic dinner for 2, the variety of courses keeps guests returning again and again.

Chef Polo Becerra is the owner and CEO of both Post Oak Grill restaurants in town, and is known for his creative and unique dishes - including light starters, salads, steaks, fresh seafood and sensational desserts.

Post Oak Grill serves weekday breakfast, lunch time is popular for business meetings, and it’s a great place to meet for weekday happy hour & dinner.

They also have live music by Rudy Rincon every Thursday evening starting at 8pm; and a DJ on Fridays and Saturdays.

Watch as Lauren Kelly chats with Chef Polo more about their delicious menus!