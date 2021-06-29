Partly Cloudy icon
Food Network star Ted Allen dishes on ‘Chopped: Alton’s Maniacal Baskets’

He’s an Emmy Award-winner and one of the original Fab Five from Bravo’s ‘Queer Eye’

Beatriz Oliveros
, Houston Life Producer, Houston

HOUSTON – From stinky ingredients to items that can stare back at the chefs!

Author and ‘Chopped’ host, Ted Allen, chats about what’s in store for competitors on Food Network’s “Chopped: Alton’s Maniacal Baskets”.

Ted Allen on Food Network's 'Chopped: Alton's Maniacal Baskets' (Food Network)

The show is a new five-part tournament where 16 chefs must incorporate unusual ingredients chosen by Alton Brown and his social media fans.

The competitors have to figure out how to include these mystery ingredients in appetizers, entrees, and desserts for a chance to win $50,000.

Some maniacal ingredients include chitterlings, livermush pudding, sticky beans and so much more.

For more details and to see Allen’s complete interview, watch the video above.

Don’t miss “Chopped: Alton’s Maniacal Baskets,” Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on Food Network and discovery+.

To connect with the show, click here.

