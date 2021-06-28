Selling your home? Houston realtor shares her top tips to taking full advantage of today’s seller’s market

HOUSTON – The seller’s market is as hot as summertime in Houston, so if you’ve been thinking about selling your property, now just might be the perfect time. Houston area realtor Amy Armstrong shares her expert advice on how best to take advantage of the current seller’s market.

“The hot real estate market has buyers in a frenzy and the sellers at an advantage. With inventory low and interest rates low, it’s the perfect storm,” said Armstrong.

Here are some of Armstrong’s tips to get the most bang for your buck when putting your place on the market.

FIND THE RIGHT REAL ESTATE AGENT FOR YOU

Choose one with a good professional photographer. Quality exposure is key as many potential buyers may be viewing the property online.

Work with an agent who has a selling strategy in place, for example listing the property as “Coming Soon” in order to generate excitement and encouraging sellers to go out of town once the house is live during viewings.

A knowledgeable agent knows sometimes the highest offer isn’t always best. Make sure they dissect multiple offers and qualify potential buyers before securing the right one.

CHOOSE THE RIGHT PRICE FOR YOUR PROPERTY

Keep track of the market as it is changing and values are increasing daily.

Rather than comparing your home to sold properties, use properties that just went under contract as a baseline.

Don’t overprice your listing! Pricing it right can generate a bigger buyer pool and allow multiple offers to drive up the price.

GET YOUR HOME READY TO LIST

Take care of repairs before listing, otherwise these will need to be disclosed to potential buyers.

De-personalize the space and remove all clutter. It should look “homey” but not like your home. Also, consider hiring a service to give the house a deep cleaning.

Make it stand out! Most buyers only get one chance to see the house. Give them something to remember.

For the full interview, watch the video above. To connect with Amy Armstrong, visit her website.