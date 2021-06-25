Not Your Average Joe Adventures “Texas Biplane” sky high flying

HOUSTON – Texas Biplane pilots have an amount of extensive experience in various airplanes, from military fighter jets to seaplanes to commercial airliners. But this is no airliner – they showed Houston Life Correspondent Joe Sam the thrill of soaring over the sky in an open-cockpit biplane and experiencing freedom in the air!

There’s so many awesome activities to take part in at West Houston Airport including Texas Biplane and National Helicopter Solutions...both with different flight options. You will be able to get incredible views of downtown Houston flying over Minute Maid Park, NRG, the Galleria and the option to take the adventure away from downtown for low flying through the trees and over the Brazos River which is absolutely breathtaking. The Commemorative Air Force also has a wing at West Houston Airport...they have World War II trainer aircraft, also available for flights, plus open hangar and museum free to the public on the 1st and 3rd Saturdays of the month.

