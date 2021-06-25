Actor Liam Neeson chats about his chilling new Netflix thriller ‘The Ice Road’

HOUSTON – When it comes to actor Liam Neeson, we already know he has ‘a certain set of skills’ that seem to get him out of many crazy situations, and for his new role as an ice road truck driver in Netflix’s ‘The Ice Road,’ those skills sure do come in handy.

To save a team of diamond miners trapped underground, a down-on-his-luck ice road trucker (Neeson) joins a mission across treacherous terrain to deliver rescue equipment.

Now, driving on this ice road would be quite the challenge in the dead of winter when it’s frozen solid, but the movie takes place in more of the spring-time in Northern Canada, and the ice has already slowly started to melt.

Yeah, not a mission we’d willingly sign up for either.

“Neeson’s ‘big-rig’ ice road truck driver Mike must lead an impossible rescue mission to save the trapped diamond miners. Contending with thawing waters and a massive storm, they discover the real threat is one they never saw coming.”

‘The Ice Road’ is now streaming on Netflix.