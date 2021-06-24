Performing with pride: Houston singer Christina Wells shares inspiration behind new song ‘Somebody’

HOUSTON – One of Houston’s favorite powerhouse vocalists has been singing with pride all over H-Town in honor of Pride Month. Like many artists, Christina Wells had to cancel numerous shows last year due to the pandemic and find creative ways to share her music. This year, the former America’s Got Talent contestant is happily singing to a different tune, celebrating a new single, performances at the Rockets and Astros games and a new addition to her family.

“It’s been crazy. My oldest son is 22 and married. He has a little boy. He’s one. And then my youngest son is going to college,” said Wells. “She’s a grandma!”

And while Wells radiates positivity, she says her new original song “Somebody” was inspired by a dark period in her life. While Wells’ career was skyrocketing due to her fame from America’s Got Talent, she struggled in her personal life due to a difficult breakup in 2017.

“I used to really struggle with the concept that if I didn’t have someone that was in love with me, that I didn’t have as much value as a person,” said Wells.

Ad

Wells turned to music to help her work through her struggles and find her self confidence.

“I really had committed to being single, and living my life, and figuring out how to love myself, work on my music and develop myself as a person,” said Wells. “People love me. I just need to remind myself.”

People in Houston definitely love Wells, who performed at both the Astros’ and Rockets’ games this year. Wells will also be performing at the Houston Dash Pride Night as well as at Miller Outdoor Theater for her show “An Evening with Christina Wells.”

Tickets for the show are sold out, but guests are welcome to watch from the lawn or join the livestream online.

To connect with Christina, visit her website. For more info on her performance at Miller Outdoor Theater, click here.