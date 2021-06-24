Elite Care 24 Hour Emergency Center Rice Village shares info for Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month

The advertiser paid a fee to promote this sponsored article and may have influenced or authored the content. The views expressed in this article are those of the advertiser and do not necessarily reflect those of this site or affiliated companies.

HOUSTON – Stress is a normal part of life, but when it interferes with your daily activities and you’re your sleep, it may be time to seek help.

June is Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and it’s a great time to have a conversation about the brain.

Since everyone with a brain is at risk for these issues, it’s never too late to incorporate healthy brain habits.

We turned to Dr. Christopher Grieves at Elite Care 24 Hour Emergency Center Rice Village, who shared some great advice on a few common brain-related concerns.

For more information on brain awareness call 713-527-4400, or log on to elitecarehouston.com.