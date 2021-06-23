Grammy-Nominated Creator opens art house in fifth ward community for other creatives

HOUSTON – Isaac Yowman, better known as “Chill Vibes” in the music industry, is a multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated creative powerhouse! The influencer, creative director, film maker, and owner of one of Houston’s top multimedia firms, IYO Agency, has an unwavering passion to create and is now helping others create amazing projects.

Isaac’s reserved demeanor, laser-focused determination, and exceptional portfolio of work places him into his own category of greatness. The Houston native started creating music at the age of 11, and he has worked endlessly to master his craft and earn the respect of his industry peers by honing in on his God-given talent for musicality. While earning dual degrees in Audio Engineering and Entertainment Business from Full Sail University he discovered a desire to pursue film, TV and design. Since then, Isaac has used his strategic mind and creativity to develop new artists, both domestically and internationally, while also working with major household names like Beyonce, Wale, and Trey Songz to name a few. Chill’s passion for media and creativity has also allowed him countless opportunities including working alongside Russell Simmons and with BET for 2 years. Isaac is also an artist himself releasing his first song “Chill Vibes” in 2016 and he continues his success with a new art house in the fifth ward community to help other creatives in the area reach that same level of success.

