Partly Cloudy icon
94º

LIVE

SHOW MORE 

Houston Life

Everclear’s frontman, Art Alexakis, brings ‘90s nostalgia back to Houston

Live music is back, y’all!

Beatriz Oliveros
, Houston Life Producer, Houston

Tags: 
Events
,
Entertainment
,
Music
,
Houston Life
Everclear’s Frontman Art Alexakis brings ‘90s nostalgia back to Houston | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2
Everclear’s Frontman Art Alexakis brings ‘90s nostalgia back to Houston | HOUSTON LIFE | KPRC 2

HOUSTON – Art Alexakis is the driving force behind alternative rock band Everclear, the iconic alt-rock band with hits like “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” and “Wonderful.”

The singer-songwriter and guitarist talked about his life in Houston and his return to the local stage as part of the Summerland Tour 2021, a show that reunites his group with other legendary alternative rock bands.

Everclear (Paul Brown)

According to Alexakis, there’s a new generation of people craving that rock sound.

“There are so many kids that are hungry for rock, classic rock ‘n’ roll, and somewhere along the line, we became a classic rock ‘n’ roll band, which personally I don’t have a problem with it,” said Alexakis, who in 1978 lived in Alief and went to Alief Hastings High School in Junior Year.

“I know a lot of guys and gals from the ’90s bands that are like, ‘I don’t want to be defined by the ’90s.’ And I go, ‘You kind of are.’ That’s when you had your success, that’s when you made your biggest impact on people. I don’t think that people having some form of looking back fondly, looking back and making those connections, I don’t find that a bad thing. Not at all. I think it’s important, I think it’s healthy,” said the artist, who discovered in 2017 he had Multiple Sclerosis.

Everclear recruited Hoobastank, Living Colour, & Wheatus for the 2021 Summerland Tour concert at the legendary Arena Theatre on Thursday, July 8th, 2021.

Doors open at 7 pm and ticket prices start from $29.50.

Fans can expect to hear some Everclear fan favorites live.

For tickets and more information, click here.

To see Alexakis’s complete interview, watch the video above.

Copyright 2021 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: