Everclear’s frontman, Art Alexakis, brings ‘90s nostalgia back to Houston

HOUSTON – Art Alexakis is the driving force behind alternative rock band Everclear, the iconic alt-rock band with hits like “Santa Monica,” “Father of Mine,” and “Wonderful.”

The singer-songwriter and guitarist talked about his life in Houston and his return to the local stage as part of the Summerland Tour 2021, a show that reunites his group with other legendary alternative rock bands.

According to Alexakis, there’s a new generation of people craving that rock sound.

“There are so many kids that are hungry for rock, classic rock ‘n’ roll, and somewhere along the line, we became a classic rock ‘n’ roll band, which personally I don’t have a problem with it,” said Alexakis, who in 1978 lived in Alief and went to Alief Hastings High School in Junior Year.

“I know a lot of guys and gals from the ’90s bands that are like, ‘I don’t want to be defined by the ’90s.’ And I go, ‘You kind of are.’ That’s when you had your success, that’s when you made your biggest impact on people. I don’t think that people having some form of looking back fondly, looking back and making those connections, I don’t find that a bad thing. Not at all. I think it’s important, I think it’s healthy,” said the artist, who discovered in 2017 he had Multiple Sclerosis.

Everclear recruited Hoobastank, Living Colour, & Wheatus for the 2021 Summerland Tour concert at the legendary Arena Theatre on Thursday, July 8th, 2021.

Doors open at 7 pm and ticket prices start from $29.50.

Fans can expect to hear some Everclear fan favorites live.

To see Alexakis’s complete interview, watch the video above.